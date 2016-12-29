More changes coming to Rt. 95 in Providence

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — More changes are coming to Route 95 in Providence after major construction and traffic problems on the Southbound side this fall. RIDOT is now shifting their focus to the Northbound side.

Traffic jams are constant headache in the capital city, but RIDOT officials are now taking aim at the biggest bottleneck in Providence.

An issue for years, RIDOT has scrapped original plans to merely replace the crumbling 1-95 North Viaduct and now wants to replace it with two new viaducts: one to carry through traffic toward Boston and a second for vehicles getting on and off downtown.

As far as money is concerned, the entire plan will cost $226 million with the state applying for a $59 million grant.

But whether or not Rhode Island is approved for that federal money, RIDOT and the governor say they have their share, approximately $167 million, ready to go.

“This is a fix that people have been waiting a long time for. Thanks to the foresight of the legislature and the leadership of the governor, the funding is being made available and we are ready to move ahead with this,” said Peter Alviti; RIDOT Director.

This proposal would also add a pedestrian sky bridge and offer a redesign of the Dean Street exit that would give back several acres of land for expansion on Federal Hill.

The project will get underway in 2018 and the road portion will be completed by 2021.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016