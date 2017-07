By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, MASS. — A Fire caused a serious damage to a multi-family home in Fall River Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on Shawmut Street at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday.

Most of the fire was inside the frame work, which created a challenge for fire crews as it traveled up the walls.

There is no word yet on if the families will be allowed back in at this time.

