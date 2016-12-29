BREAKING: Family members say man rescued from burning home in Providence has died

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Family and friends quietly boxed up belongings Thursday night after learning that 34-year-old Aubrey Baidoo died in the hospital from severe burns after his house went up in flames.

“I just got a call today around 5 o’clock that something drastic had happened to my cousin,” said Baidoo’s cousin.

Authorities say the fire started just before noon at 342 Hawkins Street, but as evening approached, workers fought off rain to board up the house.

Two people successfully escaped, including one that jumped out a second story window.

But Baidoo later succumbed to burns that were covering 95 percent of his body.

“They were able to pull him out but when he got to the hospital, I heard he didn't make it,” said Baidoo’s cousin.

Authorities told ABC6 News Baidoo was in the basement on his computer when he noticed the blaze.

He reportedly tried to run through the flames, but collapsed at the top of the staircase.

However, an off duty firefighter named Lieutenant Robert McCollough ran in, and pulled him out.

“Smoke was banked down right to the floor got down as low as I could get and once I found the victim had to get him out,” said Lieutenant McCollough.

Family described Baidoo as hard-working; always wearing big a smile, on his face.

“Aubrey is a good kid. Smiling, respectful…we’re going to miss him,” said Baidoo’s cousin.

