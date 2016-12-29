Search suspended over the weekend for missing Connecticut teen

By: News Staff

STERLING, C.T. - Environmental officials along with family and friends are suspending the search for 18-year-old Todd 'TJ' Allen in Connecticut over the weekend.

Authorities say Allen went missing five days ago near the Rhode Island and Connecticut border.

The search is scheduled to resume on Monday.

His family says the teen was last seen riding his red dirt bike Monday afternoon.

Allen reportedly texted a friend saying he fell off his bike and was hurt, but he hasn’t been heard from since.

Thursday night dozens gathered for a candlelight vigil held for Allen; all hoping for answers on his whereabouts.

Many fear the 18-year-old may be injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

