Search suspended over the weekend for missing Connecticut teen - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Search suspended over the weekend for missing Connecticut teen

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

STERLING, C.T. - Environmental officials along with family and friends are suspending the search for 18-year-old Todd 'TJ' Allen in Connecticut over the weekend.

Authorities say Allen went missing five days ago near the Rhode Island and Connecticut border.

The search is scheduled to resume on Monday.

His family says the teen was last seen riding his red dirt bike Monday afternoon.

Allen reportedly texted a friend saying he fell off his bike and was hurt, but he hasn’t been heard from since.

Thursday night dozens gathered for a candlelight vigil held for Allen; all hoping for answers on his whereabouts.

Many fear the 18-year-old may be injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.