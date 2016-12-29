BREAKING: Young girl revived after found face down in hotel pool

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

SMITHFIELD, R.I. - A young girl was rushed to Hasbro Children's Hospital after being pulled from a hotel pool after she was found face down in the water Thursday evening.

Fire officials told ABC6 News that the victim, believed to be around 7-years-old, was pulled from the pool at the Holiday Inn Express on Douglas Pike after another young girl in the pool saw the girl nearly drowning.

The grandmother performed CPR right then and there, ultimately saving the girl's life.

Paramedics arrived shortly after, finding the victim conscious, but gray in the face, and in very bad shape.

At this time police are not sure how long the child was in the water for, but they don't believe it was longer than 30 seconds

The incident is under investigation.

Management at the hotel told ABC6 News they have no comment on the incident.

Police say at last check they believe the girl is in stable condition.

