Blackmon Scores 1000th Point, Hobbie Scores 19 In Brown's Win Over Quinnipiac

Brown University Press Release

Providence, R.I. - Senior guard JR Hobbie (Spring Lake, NJ) scored 19 points, connecting on 5-of-8 treys, and senior Tavon Blackmon (Upper Marlboro, MD) scored his 1,000th career point, to lead Brown to its fourth straight win, 66-61, over Quinnipiac, winning for the eighth time in its last nine games.

Brown’s improved to 9-5 overall, tying the school record for non-league wins in a season with the Bears’ 2001-2002 team that included current Bears’ head coach Mike Martin, and Brown’s 2014-15 squad coached by Martin. Quinnipiac drops to 4-8 with the loss.

After trailing by as many as 16 points in the second half with seven minutes left, Quinnipiac pulled to within four points, 60-56, on a trey by Andrew Robinson with 3:25 remaining.

Two free throws by Hobbie put the Bears back up, 62-56, at the 2:50 mark, but the Bobcats later drew to within three points, 62-59, with 1:22 left on a layup by Chaise Daniels.

Blackmon iced the game for the Bears by connecting on two free throws with seven seconds remaining for a 64-59 lead. With the two free throws, Blackmon, who finished the game with 11 points, became the 29th player in Brown history to score 1,000 or more points, now with 1,001 points.

“Congratulations to Tavon for scoring 1,000 career points. It’s certainly well deserved,” said Brown head coach Mike Martin. “Tavon has meant a lot to this program. He was my first recruit and has started virtually every game of his Brown career.”

“Scoring 1,000 points feels good,” said Blackmon. “I have to credit my teammates and coach Martin, who has believed in me since I was a 15-year old in high school.”

In addition to his five trays, Hobbie also converting 4-of-4 free throws in scoring a season high 19 points.

Bears’ sophomore forward Travis Fuller (Encinitas, CA) tossed in a career-high 14 points, while adding eight rebounds, and senior forward Steven Spieth (Dallas, TX) scored seven points and pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.

The Bears continue to get to the free throw line as a team, connecting on 23-of-30 free throws. Quinnipiac made 11-of-19 free throws.

Mikey Dixon paced the Bobcats with a game-high 23 points on 9-of-20 shooting from the field. Donovan Smith chipped in with 14 points, and Peter Kiss pulled down nine rebounds for Quinnipiac.

With the score tied, 23-23, with 5:45 remaining in the opening half, Brown broke the game open with a 14-2 run to close the half and grab a 37-25 lead following two free throws by freshman Joshua Howard.

The Bobcats pulled to within five points, 46-41, on a trey by Robinson with 11:39 remaining.

Brown quickly answered and pulled ahead by 16 points, 59-43, on two free throws by Fuller with 7:04 left in the game.

Brown is back in action again on Saturday, December 31, for a New Year’s Eve matinee matchup against Stony Brook. Tip-off is 2:00 pm at the Pizzitola Sports Center.