Former RI ‘Most Wanted’ fugitive held without bail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Cranston man once considered one of Rhode Island’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives faced a judge Friday morning and was held without bail.

Albert Rivera is accused in the attempted murder of his ex- wife’s new boyfriend.

Rivera was listed as one of Rhode Island’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives after he broke into his ex-wife’s home on Lowell Avenue in early December and shot his ex-wife’s new boyfriend before fleeing the scene.

The Cranston man was on the run for several weeks before police caught up with him in Massachusetts just before Christmas and he will now be facing a whole slew of charges in Providence District Court.

Adding insult to injury, his two young daughters witnessed the entire thing.

Rivera was later arrested in Brockton by Rhode Island State Police, U.S. Marshals, and Brockton police.

Rivera did face some charges in Massachusetts and waived extradition to Rhode Island.

Rivera is no stranger to police as he already had a previous warrant from earlier this year when he attempted to run over a Cranston police officer with his car.

