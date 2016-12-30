Boston, NYC ramping up security for New Year’s Eve

By: News Staff

BOSTON, MASS. — Following reports of potential terror attacks at New Year’s Eve celebrations, police across the country are taking necessary precautions.

In Boston, officers say they will put up more barriers to protect crowds around Copley Square.

This will help secure the area from truck attacks similar to those in Berlin and Nice.

“It’s sad that we have to do this stuff, but it’s the reality of what’s happening now in the world,” said Boston Police Commissioner, William Evans.

And in New York, sanitation trucks will surround Times Square to also help block it from potential truck attacks. Nearly 7,000 officers will be on patrol.

