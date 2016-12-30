Boston, NYC ramping up security for New Year’s Eve - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Boston, NYC ramping up security for New Year’s Eve

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

BOSTON, MASS. — Following reports of potential terror attacks at New Year’s Eve celebrations, police across the country are taking necessary precautions.

In Boston, officers say they will put up more barriers to protect crowds around Copley Square.

This will help secure the area from truck attacks similar to those in Berlin and Nice.

“It’s sad that we have to do this stuff, but it’s the reality of what’s happening now in the world,” said Boston Police Commissioner, William Evans.

And in New York, sanitation trucks will surround Times Square to also help block it from potential truck attacks. Nearly 7,000 officers will be on patrol.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.