Bank in Johnston robbed late Friday morning

By: News Staff

JOHNSTON, R.I. — A Citizens Bank inside the Stop and Shop on 11 Commerce Way in Johnston was robbed Friday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities say a man passed a note to the teller demanding money and threatening he had a handgun.

Police are looking for a skinny male wearing a tan jacket, black gloves, a black scarf covering his face and a red, white, and black beanie hat with a Spiderman logo.

No weapon was shown and the man fled on foot in an unknown direction.

An undetermined amount of money was taken.

Officials say they are currently interviewing witnesses and BCI is processing the scene and video evidence.

