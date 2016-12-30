Police investigates suspicious package in East Providence - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police investigates suspicious package in East Providence

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — An East Providence road reopened this noon time after reports of a suspicious package early Friday morning.

Police said an employee of ‘Shamrock Financial’ on 75 Newman Avenue in East Providence was approached by an unknown male and handed a large package that was wrapped in camouflage wrapping. 

Authorities says the male said, “This is from a friend of a friend” and handed the package to the employee and quickly left. 

The bomb squad responded and determined it was not a threat.

The street was closed for about an hour.

The matter is still being investigated, but at this time, it does not appear to be a malicious act. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.