Police investigates suspicious package in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — An East Providence road reopened this noon time after reports of a suspicious package early Friday morning.

Police said an employee of ‘Shamrock Financial’ on 75 Newman Avenue in East Providence was approached by an unknown male and handed a large package that was wrapped in camouflage wrapping.

Authorities says the male said, “This is from a friend of a friend” and handed the package to the employee and quickly left.

The bomb squad responded and determined it was not a threat.

The street was closed for about an hour.

The matter is still being investigated, but at this time, it does not appear to be a malicious act.

