Prov. police investigating armed home invasion - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Prov. police investigating armed home invasion

Posted: Updated:

Two masked intruders dressed in black with ski masks covering their faces are said to have forced their way into a Gallup Street apartment in Providence right around 8:45 Thursday night.

The home invasion is under investigation by Providence Police who tell us they are searching for the suspects.

"It's scary. Now, it's going to make me lock my doors more,” said a neighbor.

That same woman telling ABC 6 News that she noticed the police activity Thursday night.

"I just saw them video taping something.”

Police say a couple and two young kids were home when those intruders burst inside. We're told one was armed with silver hand gun and the other with a baseball bat.

The couple told police that the would–be–robbers appeared to be looking for something specific, knocking over furniture as they scoured the apartment.

Police believe this was a targeted robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

(C) WLNE 2016

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.