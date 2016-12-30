Prov. police investigating armed home invasion

Two masked intruders dressed in black with ski masks covering their faces are said to have forced their way into a Gallup Street apartment in Providence right around 8:45 Thursday night.

The home invasion is under investigation by Providence Police who tell us they are searching for the suspects.

"It's scary. Now, it's going to make me lock my doors more,” said a neighbor.

That same woman telling ABC 6 News that she noticed the police activity Thursday night.

"I just saw them video taping something.”

Police say a couple and two young kids were home when those intruders burst inside. We're told one was armed with silver hand gun and the other with a baseball bat.

The couple told police that the would–be–robbers appeared to be looking for something specific, knocking over furniture as they scoured the apartment.

Police believe this was a targeted robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

