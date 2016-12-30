MBTA will offer free service New Year’s Eve after 8

By: News Staff

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation advises travelers to take advantage of the free service offered on New Years Eve after 8 p.m.

Highway Administrator Thomas J. Tinlin said: “Drivers should use our technology tools including mass511 and our online real-time information when they plan their trips.

“Most importantly for a driver’s safety and the safety of the traveling public there should be no drinking and driving. Designated drivers are essential to consider when making holiday plans.”

Free coffee will be served at 18 MassDOT Service Plazas on New Years Eve from 10 p.m., to 5 a.m. Sunday, January 1.

