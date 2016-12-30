Raimondo loses top adviser, hires another

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is losing one of her closest advisers and hiring a new top aide from the Obama administration.

The Democratic governor's office said Friday that Matt Bucci is stepping down at the end of January to take a job with Los Angeles-based global infrastructure firm AECOM.

Bucci has been a special adviser to Raimondo and directs the governor's office.

He will remain in Rhode Island, working on the California company's growth and strategy division.

AECOM has a Rhode Island presence and has done business with the state.

Raimondo also says she's hiring a new senior adviser, Jon Romano, who begins next month.

Romano is currently a senior adviser to outgoing U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx. His salary will be just over $155,000.

