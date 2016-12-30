Bus fare increase delayed as advocates push to rescind it

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A plan to eliminate free passes for low-income disabled and elderly passengers on Rhode Island's public bus system has been delayed by a month.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority's free pass program was supposed to end Sunday, but agency officials say the delay gives riders time to adjust after the holiday season.

It's also given more time for advocates of the poor to make one last push to stop the change and make the no-fare passes permanent.

Passengers who had qualified for the free rides will have to pay 50 cents a ride beginning Feb. 1. The full fare is $2.

Opponents of the new fares include Providence Catholic Bishop Thomas Tobin, who sent a letter this month urging the RIPTA board to rescind the fare increase.

