Historic church hit hard by 2-alarm fire - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Historic church hit hard by 2-alarm fire

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of Valentine Iamartino Courtesy of Valentine Iamartino
Courtesy of Valentine Iamartino Courtesy of Valentine Iamartino
Courtesy of Valentine Iamartino Courtesy of Valentine Iamartino

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

THOMPSON, C.T. - A historic Connecticut church went up in flames for the second time in its history Wednesday night.

The 'Thompson Congregational Church' located not far from the Rhode Island border caught fire around 10:00 p.m.

Crews reported heavy flames pouring out of the steeple.

The 2-alarm fire was brought under control around 1:30 am, but not before a firefighter had to be treated for minor injures.

The church had previously survived another fire in the 1980's.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.