Historic church hit hard by 2-alarm fire

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

THOMPSON, C.T. - A historic Connecticut church went up in flames for the second time in its history Wednesday night.

The 'Thompson Congregational Church' located not far from the Rhode Island border caught fire around 10:00 p.m.

Crews reported heavy flames pouring out of the steeple.

The 2-alarm fire was brought under control around 1:30 am, but not before a firefighter had to be treated for minor injures.

The church had previously survived another fire in the 1980's.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016