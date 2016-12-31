Career-High 52 Points For Isaiah Thomas Leads Celtics Past Heat - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Career-High 52 Points For Isaiah Thomas Leads Celtics Past Heat

By DOUG ALDEN
Associated Press

       BOSTON (AP) - Isaiah Thomas scored 29 of his career-high 52 points in the fourth quarter, setting a club record for points in a period and leading Boston to a 117-114 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

        Thomas hit six 3-pointers and converted a three-point play in the fourth quarter and broke the franchise record of 24 points in a quarter set by Larry Bird in 1983 and matched by Todd Day in 1995. Thomas also topped his career high of 44 points he scored on Dec. 20, at Memphis.

        He entered the fourth period with 23 points and scored the first 11 of the quarter for Boston, which needed Thomas' scoring outburst to hold off the Heat.

        Al Horford and Jaylen Brown were the only Boston players other than Thomas to score in the final period until Marcus Smart hit two free throws to seal it with 6 seconds left.
 
