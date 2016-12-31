URI Scorches Saint Louis In Atlantic 10 Opener - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

URI Scorches Saint Louis In Atlantic 10 Opener

Posted: Updated:

        ST. LOUIS (AP) - Kuran Iverson scored 19 points and E.C. Matthews added 17 as Rhode Island won for the first time on the road this season, running away from Saint Louis, 90-56, in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener on Friday night.

        Rhode Island (9-4, 1-0) shot 63 percent in the second half, finishing at 56 percent total, and made 10 of 20 3-pointers. Jarvis Garrett hit 3 treys and scored 15 points.

        Saint Louis won the tip and scored on an Aaron Hines trey. But Iverson hit a jumper at the other end and the Rams grabbed the rebound of Hines' next shot and Rhode Island had three whacks underneath its own basket before Cyril Langevine's second putback got them the lead. The Rams broke away from there.

        The Rams outrebounded Saint Louis 46-31.

        Saint Louis didn't get past 10 points until 12:30 had elapsed in the first half. Hines and Elliott Welmer led the Billikens (4-9, 0-1) with 14 each.

        AP-WF-12-31-16 0312GMT
 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.