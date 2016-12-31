PC Hockey Skates To 2-2 Tie With #2 Denver Friday Night

Providence College Press Release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men’s hockey team skated to a 2-2 tie with second-ranked Denver on Friday night at Schneider Arena in the team’s first meeting since the 2015 NCAA Northeast Regionals.

Providence improves to 7-6-4 overall this season, while the Pioneers move to 12-3-4 overall.

Jake Walman and Garrett Gamez found the back of the net for the Friars and Hayden Hawkey made 26 saves to run his record to 7-6-4. Tanner Jaillet made 35 stops for Denver on Friday night.

After the visiting Pioneers had their chances in the early going, the Friars controlled the pace for the majority of the first period, outshooting Denver 12-7. Scott Conway had one of the better looks of the period as he streaked down the left wing, curled and dragged a wrister that broke off the glove of Jaillet and trickled wide.

Providence struck first on the power play at 16:19 as Jake Walman hammered a one-timer from the point past Jaillet for his fourth of the season. Brian Pinho and Josh Monk were credited the assists on Walman’s goal to put the Friars up 1-0. The lead didn’t last long, as Denver’s Matt Marcinew buried a centering feed to tie things up with just 1:33 left in the first period.

A defensive struggle in the second period led to a scoreless frame for 19:53 of play. Hawkey made sure of that with his highlight reel stop on Liam Finlay after going post-to-post and flashing the glove on the Denver odd-man rush. Providence took a 2-1 lead with just seven seconds remaining when Garrett Gamez used his body to direct a rebound from a Brian Pinho shot just over the goal line.

Denver knotted the game up at 2-2 on a goal by Jarid Lukosevicius at 8:36 of the third period. The Friars looked to turn the momentum in the third as they held a 13-8 edge in shots, but couldn’t get one past Jaillet to break the deadlock.

In overtime, the Friars had the upper-hand with dangerous bids by Ryan Tait, Scott Conway, and Niko Rufo, but Jaillet held the Friars at bay in the extra frame to secure the stalemate.

Up next, the Friars and Pioneers will battle again on Saturday night beginning at 5:05 p.m.

HOW THEY SCORED

1-0 (PC) Jake Walman (PPG) (Pinho, Monk) – Josh Monk moved the puck down low to Pinho, who sent a hard pass to the point that Walman one-timed past Jaillet.

1-1 (DU) Matt Marcinew (Janssen) – Janssen forced a turnover in the corner and centered a pass to Marcinew and he one-timed a shot at the bottom of the circles.

2-1 (PC) Garrett Gamez (Pinho, Rufo) – Pinho gained entry into the zone and fired a shot on goal that popped up into the air. Gamez crashed the net and deflected it in with his body.

2-2 (DU) Jarid Lukosevicius (VanVoorhis, Fear) – VanVoorhis sent a pass to Lukosevious and he one-timed it over the glove of Hawkey.

Notes: Power Plays – Denver (0/3), Providence (1/2) … final shots on goal: 37-28 in favor of the Friars … shot attempts: Providence 55, Denver 50 … Pinho now leads Providence in scoring with 16 points … the Friars are unbeaten in their last three outings (2-0-1) … Hawkey has surrendered just 10 goals in his last six outings … Providence is 9-1-3 on home ice against ranked opponents dating back to the 2014-15 season.