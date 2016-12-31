Faith leaders call on lawmakers to back anti-poverty agenda

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ The state's faith leaders are calling on elected officials to pass legislation in the new legislative session that will ensure Rhode Island residents are provided pathways out of poverty.

The session begins Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the General Assembly's first full working day, faith leaders plan to march to the State House and hold a vigil inside at 3 p.m.

They're calling it ``fighting poverty with faith.''

They say Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and legislative leaders will participate in the vigil.

The group says the state's residents deserve affordable housing and transportation, high-quality education, nutritious food and a decent wage.

The budget that took effect on July 1 expanded the state's contribution to the earned income tax credit for low-income families, but didn't include Raimondo's proposal to increase the minimum wage.

