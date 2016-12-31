UPDATE: 3 people killed in Easton crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: 3 people killed in Easton crash

Credit: Marc Vasconcellos Credit: Marc Vasconcellos
By: The Associated Press

EASTON, Mass. (AP) _ Three people have been killed in a crash in Easton.

Police have identified the victims on Saturday as 58-year-old William Fleming, his son, 17-year-old Robert Fleming, both of Easton, and 17-year-old Kayleigh Desrosiers, of Halifax.

Two sport utility vehicles collided head-on Friday night on Route 123 in Easton.

Police say William Fleming crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle around 6 p.m. William Fleming and Desrosiers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Robert Fleming was flown to a Boston hospital and died of his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was alone in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.

