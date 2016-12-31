Silver Top Diner set to travel down 295 to be refurbished

By News Staff

The iconic Silver Top Diner in Pawtucket is hitting the road next week – its first step to being refurbished and functioning again.

On Wednesday, the diner will be moving from its current location on Middle St. in Pawtucket to Dean Warehouse off Plainfield Pike in Cranston, where it will remain until it’s rehabbed.

To get to its new temporary home, the diner will be taken from Pawtucket up to Route 95 and then onto 295 South, all the way to Plainfield Pike.

The actual garage that will hold the diner as it’s refurbished has to be taken apart just to fit the diner inside.

The diner has been vacant for 14 years and was bought by the Cerrone family for $30,500.

The move itself will cost about $11,000. The move has been classified as a “superload”, so Rhode Island State Police will escort the diner the entire way.

