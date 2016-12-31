P-Bruins Beat Bears to Sweep Five-Game Road Trip

P-Bruins news release...

Hershey, PA – The Providence Bruins defeated the Hershey Bears 4-1 to complete a sweep of their five-game road trip. The team now has points in 19 of their last 20 games and are on a season-high six game winning streak. Jordan Szwarz, Wayne Simpson, Colby Cave and Danton Heinen scored goals while Malcolm Subban earned the start in net.

Providence jumped out to a 1-0 advantage at 13:09 in the first as Szwarz was camped out in front of the net and was able to deflect a Ben Marshall shot from the right point in for his eighth goal of the year. Simpson picked up the second assist on the play as Marshall earned his first AHL point. Simpson made it 2-0 with less than 90 seconds left in the period, getting a step on the defense along the right side and beating Vitek Vanecek for his 10th goal of the year. Peter Cehlarik and Szwarz picked up assists on the play that sent Providence into the break up by two.

Hershey would not go down quietly and responded with a goal 12:31 into the second period. While on the power play, Stanislav Galiev sent a shot that Subban was able to stop, but Zach Sanford put home the rebound for his fifth goal of the season. The Bears had plenty of chances in the period, but Subban made some great stops to keep the score 2-1 into the second intermission.

The P-Bruins took control at 5:45 in the third by scoring two quick goals. Jake DeBrusk drove hard to the net and got the puck to Cave, who backhanded a shot through Vanecek’s five-hole for his sixth goal of the season. Colton Hargrove picked up the secondary assist on the goal that made it 3-1 Providence. That score wouldn’t last long, as just 37 seconds later Heinen created a turnover in front of the net and backhanded one top shelf for his eighth goal of the season.

Subban played great in net stopping 28 of 29 shots while Vanecek saved 26 of 30. Providence was 0-3 on the power play and 5-6 on the penalty kill. The team is off until January 6, 2017 when they return home for a 7:05 pm faceoff against the Springfield ThunderBirds.