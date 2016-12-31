Brown Loses First Home Game of the Season to Hot-Shooting Stony Brook

Brown news release...

Providence, R.I. - Brown had its four-game winning streaked snapped by a hot-shooting Stony Brook team, 92-89, Saturday afternoon at the Pizzitola Sports Center, sending the Bears to their first home loss of the season. Lucas Woodhouse scored 14 of his game high 27 points in the second half to pace the Seawolves.

The Bears fall to 9-6 overall after winning their first eight games at home, while Stony Brook improves to 5-8 overall.

“Let’s give a lot of credit to Stony Brook, who was sharp and really clicking on offense,” said Brown head coach Mike Martin. “They did a great job of hitting open shots. We have to defend better, learn from this and realize that every possession is important.”

Trailing 92-89 with 4.1 seconds remaining, Brown called a timeout in front of its own bench. The Bears lobbed a cross-court pass to senior guard JR Hobbie (Spring Lake, NJ) in the left corner. Hobbie gathered in the pass, faked the defender, but his trey was off the mark.

Five Brown players scored in double figures, led by senior Tavon Blackmon (Upper Marlboro, MD), who scored 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field, while handing five assists.

Freshman Brendan Anderson (Mahwah, NJ) tossed in a career high 18 points for the Bears, by connecting on 4-of-8 field goals, including 3-of-5 from beyond the three-point arc and 7-of-8 free throws. Hobbie, who ranked fifth nationally in three-point shooting, netted 11 of his 13 points in the opening 20 minutes and connected on 3-of-6 treys.

Brown also had double figures from sophomore Obi Okolie (Ajax, Ontario), who had 15 points and five rebounds, and senior Steven Spieth (Dallas, TX), who chipped in with 10 points and six assists. Sophomore forward Travis Fuller (Encinitas, CA) added eight points and a game high 10 rebounds.

Woodhouse also did most of his damage from beyond the three-point arc, hitting 5-of-8 treys and 8-of-13 field goals overall. He also converted 6-of-6 free throws. Akawasi Yeboah scored 20 points on 4-of-6 three-point shooting and Tyrell Sturdivant added 15 points.

Stony Brook shot 52-percent for the game (31-of-60) and connected on 12-of-20 treys and 18-of-22 free throws. The Bears shot 54-percent from the field (27-of-50) and hit 26-of-34 free throws.

A sea-saw first half had 12 lead changes before the Seawolves went on a 12-0 burst to grab a 47-39 lead with 53 seconds left on a trey by Woodhouse. The Bears closed the half with five straight points by sophomore Okolie on a three-point play and a trey to trail 47-45 at intermission.

The Seawolves jumped out to a 10-point second half lead, 66-56, on Yeboah’s fourth trey of the game with 12:54 remaining.

The Bears fought back and trailed, 78-74, when Stony Brook center Jakub Petras was called for an illegal screen and then was assessed a technical foul at the 4:21 mark. Hobbie hit two free throws and sophomore Fuller scored on a tip-in for the Bears to tie the game, 78-78, with 4:06 left in the game.

With the score tied, 80-80, Woodhouse connected on his fifth trey and Sturdivant connected on a ley-up with 2:23 left for an 85-80 Seawolves lead.

Brown will play its final non-league game of the season, traveling to Newark, N.J., to face the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) on Wednesday, January 4 at 7:00 pm. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3 and played at the Fleisher Athletic Center.