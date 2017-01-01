State Police, US Marshals searching for escaped inmate

By: The Associated Press/ABC6 News

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — The inmate who escaped over the weekend could be in Massachusetts.

The car stolen by 35-year-old James Walker Morales was found in the state Sunday.

Massachusetts State Police say they recovered a stolen green Chevrolet Lumina that they believe was used the escaped inmate.

Morales remains at large and is being intensively sought by law enforcement.

Federal officials say a former Army reservist charged with stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester escaped from a Rhode Island detention center Saturday night.

Morales was discovered missing at 11:30 p.m.

U.S. Marshall Jamie Hainsworth says the Cambridge, Massachusetts native scaled a building and climbed over a razor wire to escape.

He added that officials believe Morales is wounded and bleeding from the razor wire.

Morales is described as a 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound African-American with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities urge anyone who spots the suspect to call 911.

The FBI says Morales stole six assault rifles and 10 handguns from the Lincoln Stoddard Army Reserve Center in Worcester in 2015.

He also faces unrelated state child rape charges.

