13 DUI arrests during New Years Eve

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ Police say 13 people suspected of drunken or impaired driving were arrested in Rhode Island during the New Year's Eve holiday.

The Rhode Island Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force conducted highway patrols on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The task force is comprised of officers from several law enforcement agencies and the Rhode Island State Police.

Officers arrested 13 suspected impaired drivers, including two in Warwick, four in Cranston, one in Foster, two in Burrillville and one in Bristol. The Rhode Island State Police arrested the other three drivers.

Extra patrols will continue throughout the weekend.

Most of the patrols were paid for by the state Department of Transportation.

