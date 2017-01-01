Hundreds brave frigid temperatures for Newport Polar Bear Plunge

By Kirsten Glavin

Kglavin@abc6.com

@kirstenglavin

NEWPORT, RI – Bathing suits and bare feet… but no cold feet. Swarms of dare devils took over Newport's Easton Beach on Sunday, for a New Years Day swim in the bitter cold, North Atlantic Ocean waters.

"At first I said no, and then I was like wait, I want do it,” said Erin Smith, 9, of Middletown. "I'm a little terrified because I’m freezing like crazy, and I'm starting to wish I brought some comfier clothes,” added her friend Maria Everin, 10 also of Middletown. The two girls were eager to plunge for their first time.

The 2017 Newport Polar Bear Plunge made for an icy start to the new year. Hundreds stormed the waters, some in festive hats and others, sporting a few Speedos. The crowds then sprinted back onto the beach for a towel, and most importantly, bragging rights.

"All my friends wanted to do it so I did it, and it was a good charity. But im having difficult breathing I'm so cold!" one man told ABC6 News once he made it back to the shoreline.

The plunge was for a good cause. Proceeds went to “A Wish Come True,” an organization granting wishes to children with life threatening illnesses in Rhode Island.

"I've done it for over 35 years, but this year is special,” said Bill Hochberger. “I lost my mom in October, so this one's for mom."