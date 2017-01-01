PC Friars Fall at Butler for Third Straight Road Loss - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

PC Friars Fall at Butler for Third Straight Road Loss

By COREY ELLIOT =
Associated Press=
       INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Kelan Martin had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Andrew Chrabascz and Avery Woodson each had 11 points to help No.13 Butler beat Providence 78-61 on Sunday.


        Kethan Savage added 10 points for Butler (12-2, 1-1 Big East). Butler shot 62 percent from the floor (26 of 42) and the Bulldogs' backups outscored the Friars' reserves 29-5.    

    In the first half, the Bulldogs made 16 of 22 field goal attempts, shooting 72 percent. Thirteen of the Bulldogs' 26 field goals were scored off of an assist, and Butler outrebounded Providence 30 to 26.


        Kyron Cartwright scored 26 points and Rodney Bullock added 17 for Providence (10-5, 0-2).
 
 

