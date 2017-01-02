UPDATE: Man involved in deadly crash arraigned

By: News Staff

FREETOWN, MASS. — An Assonet man involved in a deadly crash in Freetown over the weekend has been arraigned on DUI charges Tuesday.

Police say 47-year-old Edward Benfeito was chasing his friend 36-year-old Jennifer Bartlett at a high rate of speed late Friday night.

Her car slammed into a tree after skidding off Richmond Road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the second alcohol related offense for Benfeito in recent years.

The judge suspended his license.

Benfeito due back in court February 23rd.

