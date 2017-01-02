Turkey detains 8 over nightclub attack

By: The Associated Press

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says police have detained eight people in connection with the Istanbul nightclub attack.

Anadolu Agency says that the eight have been taken into custody by Istanbul anti-terrorism squads and they are being questioned at Istanbul’s main police headquarters.

The gunman, who escaped after carrying out the attack, wasn’t among the eight.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed 39 people, most of them foreigners.

The father of one of the victims of the deadly New Year’s attack at a popular Istanbul nightclub has arrived from Belgium to collect his 23-year-old son’s body.

Waiting outside the Forensic Medicine Institute, Ali Akyil told Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency that they were a Turkish family who loved their country, and so his son, Mehmet Kerim Akyil, had gone to Istanbul for his New Year’s vacation.

Anadolu said that relatives were also waiting outside to collect 38-year-old Bulent Sirvan Osman’s body and return him to Erbil, Iraq. A married father of two, Osman was in Istanbul for business.

Abdullah Ahmed Abbolos, a 32-year-old Palestinian who lived in Saudi Arabia, had come to Istanbul to celebrate the new year. An acquaintance told Anadolu his body would likely be taken to Saudi Arabia.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry says two people who lived in Germany, one of them a German citizen, are believed to have died in the New Year’s attack on an Istanbul nightclub.

Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer says that both resided in Bavaria. One was a German-Turkish dual citizen and the other is believed to have had only Turkish nationality.

Schaefer said that three German citizens were wounded in the attack. They are not in a life-threatening condition.

Relatives and Bollywood friends have converged at the Mumbai home of Abis Rizvi, one of the two Indian victims of the New Year’s attack at a popular Istanbul nightclub.

They offered condolences to the bereaved family on Monday even as Rizvi’s father left for Istanbul to bring back his son’s body. The body is expected to reach Mumbai on Wednesday, according to Bollywood actor and friend Raza Murad.

Rizvi, a 49-year-old builder, wrote, produced and directed a Bollywood movie “Roar: The Tigers of Sunderbans,” in 2014 aimed at spreading awareness about tigers.

The other Indian victim of the Istanbul attack that killed 39 people was Khushi Shah, a fashion designer from Vadodara, a city in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

