Search continues for inmate who escaped Central Falls detention center

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — The manhunt continues Tuesday morning for an inmate who escaped from a Central Falls detention center over the weekend.

Police recovered his getaway car in Massachusetts and two Wyatt Detention Center security officers are on administrative leave pending the investigation into the escaped inmate.

Police are focusing their search for 35-year-old James Walker Morales in Framingham where his getaway car was found while officials in Central Falls try to figure out how this brazen escape happened.

The prison warden, Daniel Martin, says the 35-year-old escaped from the maximum security prison by climbing a basketball hoop to reach a rooftop. Then, cutting through a fence and making his way through razor wire to freedom.

Security officers did not realize Morales was missing until three hours after his escape.

Martin told ABC6 News that detention center officials are looking into whether search procedures were followed on Saturday night, when Morales escaped.

As a result, two correctional officers are now on administrative leave.

“Anytime somebody escapes from a maximum security facility and gets loose into the community, it poses a threat to the community. But probably even more important, it poses a threat to law enforcement because they’re going to have to try to recapture this individual,” said Richard Ferruccio; President of Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers.

Meanwhile, a large-scale federal, state and local law enforcement manhunt is ongoing, under the direction of the U.S. Marshals Service. A new “wanted” poster has been issued nationally.

Massachusetts State Police say they recovered a stolen green Chevrolet Lumina on Sunday, which they believe was used by the escaped inmate.

Morales remains at large and is being intensively sought by law enforcement.

At last check, the prison remains in a complete lockdown following the incident.

Martin says the last escape from the detention center was in 1996.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017