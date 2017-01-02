Dartmouth police arrest man for carjacking - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Dartmouth police arrest man for carjacking

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

DARTMOUTH, MASS. — A Dartmouth man has been arrested for stealing his friend’s car on New Year’s Day, according to police.

Authorities say 20-year-old Kodie Lefevre assaulted his 18-year-old  friend and then took off with his Volkswagen Sunday night.

The 18-year-old, who owned the Volkswagen, told police that while he was driving with Lefevre, the 20-year-old assaulted him and took over the car without permission.

Police later caught up with Lefevre at approximately 10 p.m.

The 20-year-old was charged with carjacking, operating a vehicle without a revoked license, and assault and battery.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.