Dartmouth police arrest man for carjacking

DARTMOUTH, MASS. — A Dartmouth man has been arrested for stealing his friend’s car on New Year’s Day, according to police.

Authorities say 20-year-old Kodie Lefevre assaulted his 18-year-old friend and then took off with his Volkswagen Sunday night.

The 18-year-old, who owned the Volkswagen, told police that while he was driving with Lefevre, the 20-year-old assaulted him and took over the car without permission.

Police later caught up with Lefevre at approximately 10 p.m.

The 20-year-old was charged with carjacking, operating a vehicle without a revoked license, and assault and battery.

