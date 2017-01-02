Warwick Police looking for 4 suspects in 2 different thefts

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. – Warwick Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects from two separate cases of larceny.

According to police, the first incident occurred on November 17th, 2016, at the Macy’s in the Warwick Mall.

Surveillance footage showed two women enter the store with a man, and proceed to load bags with around $2,000 worth of Polo merchandise.

Police say all three then left the store in a black vehicle with Connecticut license plates.

The second incident occurred on December 20th, 2016, where a man stole around twelve perfume sets from a CVS on Warwick Ave, by shoving them into his backpack.

Authorities are looking for a man wearing glasses, a winter hat, coat, and a backpack.

Anyone with information leading to the identification and apprehension of these suspects is encouraged to contact the Warwick Police Department at (401) 468-4200.

