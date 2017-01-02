Police: 10-month-old revived twice after fentanyl exposure - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police: 10-month-old revived twice after fentanyl exposure

Posted: Updated:
Taken during press conference Monday. Taken during press conference Monday.

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

METHUEN, M.A. -Authorities in Massachusetts say a 10-month-old baby had to be revived twice after she was exposed to fentanyl.              

Police arrived at the Methuen residence shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a child not breathing.             

First responders took the child to Lawrence General Hospital where police say she stopped breathing twice and had to be resuscitated.

She was later airlifted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston where she's in stable condition.              

Authorities say hospital tests indicate the baby had the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl in her system.             

The Department of Children and Families says it has taken custody of the baby. The incident remains under investigation.

 Mayor Stephen Zanni says “the opioid epidemic knows no boundaries.”

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.