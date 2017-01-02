Fung to be sworn in to 4th, final term as Cranston mayor

By: The Associated Press

CRANSTON, R.I. - Cranston Mayor Allan Fung will be sworn in for his fourth and final term leading the state's third-largest city.

The Republican mayor is term-limited and will take his final oath of office Monday evening at Cranston High School West.

Fung was first elected in 2008. He served two 2-year terms before the city charter was changed to make mayoral terms four years. He has been re-elected twice since then.

Fung was the Republican nominee for governor in 2014 and has been mentioned as one of several possible Republican candidates for the office in 2018.

He came in second for the job in a three-way race in 2014 behind Democrat Gina Raimondo and ahead of Moderate Party candidate Bob Healey.

