The new year brings new laws to the Ocean State. For one it's now legal to grow hemp in Rhode Island. The law allows people to get a state license to grow hemp for clothing, oil, food, and fuel. State Representative Joe McNamara says it's a $620 million industry in the U.S.

"Unfortunately due to the lack in industrial hemp available, we have had to import that from Canada and China to create these products. So, it gives our farmers in Rhode Island another option to produce products and there farms financially viable," says Representative McNamara.



Industrial hemp is related to marijuana but has a lower concentration of the drug's mind-altering ingredient.

"Hemp does not have the percentage of THC which is the active chemical ingredient that gives marijuana that intoxicating effect."

The "don't block the box" law also took effect Sunday. It penalizes drivers who enter signal- controlled intersections when there's not enough room on the other end because cars are backed up. Fines are $100 for the first violation, $250 for the second and $500 going forward.



The use of bullhooks to train elephants in circuses and traveling shows now banned. Rhode island became the first state to ban them when Governor Gina Raimondo signed a bill into law in July.

Doctor Jeremy Goodman, Executive Director of the Roger Williams Park Zoo says the zoo uses bullhooks also known as guides at the zoo on a daily basis and have been exempt from the law.



"When used properly it causes really no pain or harm to the animals. I think this legislation is to prevent the improper use," says Goodman.

