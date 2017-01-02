New Years Day Miracle: Tractor trailer catches fire at distribution center, no injuries

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

FREETOWN, M.A. –Crews fought a blaze New Years Day when a tractor trailer caught fire outside Stop & Shop warehouse.

According to the Freetown Fire Department, officers responded to an alarm activation at the Stop & Shop Distribution Center.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a trailer up in flames with the fire extending into the warehouse through a loading dock.

Authorities say the sprinkler system had activated and helped keep the fire from spreading further into the structure.

No injuries were reported.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017