New Years Day Miracle: Tractor trailer catches fire at distribution center, no injuries

Courtesy of the Freetown Police Department Courtesy of the Freetown Police Department
FREETOWN, M.A. –Crews fought a blaze New Years Day when a tractor trailer caught fire outside Stop & Shop warehouse.

According to the Freetown Fire Department, officers responded to an alarm activation at the Stop & Shop Distribution Center.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a trailer up in flames with the fire extending into the warehouse through a loading dock.

Authorities say the sprinkler system had activated and helped keep the fire from spreading further into the structure.

No injuries were reported.

