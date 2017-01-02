New Years Day Miracle: Tractor trailer catches fire at distribution center, no injuries

By: News Staff
news@abc6.com
FREETOWN, M.A. –Crews fought a blaze New Years Day when a tractor trailer caught fire outside Stop & Shop warehouse.
According to the Freetown Fire Department, officers responded to an alarm activation at the Stop & Shop Distribution Center.
Upon arrival, crews discovered a trailer up in flames with the fire extending into the warehouse through a loading dock.
Authorities say the sprinkler system had activated and helped keep the fire from spreading further into the structure.
No injuries were reported.
©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017