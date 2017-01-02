Dylann Roof competency hearing has concluded

By: The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. - A hearing on the competency of Dylann Roof is over.

It wasn't immediately clear what U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel's determination would be.

The judge heard about seven hours of testimony Monday in the hearing, which was closed to the public and the media.

The same jury that last month found Roof guilty of 33 federal charges is set to return to court Tuesday to begin weighing if he should be sentenced to life in prison or death for the June 2015 slayings of nine black parishioners during a Charleston church Bible study.

Roof is set to act as his own lawyer during sentencing.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel on Monday ruled that Roof can't approach witnesses or the jury during court.

He'll also be sitting in a chair farthest from the jury and victims' family members.

