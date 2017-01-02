Police looking for Foster robbery suspect

Courtesy of the Foster Police Department
By: News Staff
news@abc6.com
FOSTER, R.I. - Police in foster is asking for your help after a robbery at a gas station on Monday.
Authorities say it happened at Star Petro on Danielson Pike.
The suspect demanded money while pointing what appeared to be a nail gun at the clerk.
The suspect is described as around sixty years old and walks with a waddle.
Police say it is believed the suspect drives a dark colored older model Chevrolet SUV with a Connecticut license plate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Foster Police at: (401) 397-3317.
