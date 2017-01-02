Police looking for Foster robbery suspect - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police looking for Foster robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Foster Police Department Courtesy of the Foster Police Department
Courtesy of the Foster Police Department Courtesy of the Foster Police Department

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

FOSTER, R.I. - Police in foster is asking for your help after a robbery at a gas station on Monday.

Authorities say it happened at Star Petro on Danielson Pike.

The suspect demanded money while pointing what appeared to be a nail gun at the clerk.

The suspect is described as around sixty years old and walks with a waddle.

Police say it is believed the suspect drives a dark colored older model Chevrolet SUV with a Connecticut license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Foster Police at: (401) 397-3317.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.