Police looking for Foster robbery suspect

FOSTER, R.I. - Police in foster is asking for your help after a robbery at a gas station on Monday.

Authorities say it happened at Star Petro on Danielson Pike.

The suspect demanded money while pointing what appeared to be a nail gun at the clerk.

The suspect is described as around sixty years old and walks with a waddle.

Police say it is believed the suspect drives a dark colored older model Chevrolet SUV with a Connecticut license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Foster Police at: (401) 397-3317.

