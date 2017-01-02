Crews rescue 10 dolphins off Cape Cod - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Crews rescue 10 dolphins off Cape Cod

Courtesy of IFAW Courtesy of IFAW
By: News Staff

CAPE COD, M.A. - A difficult rescue off the coast of Cape Cod after ten dolphins were found stranded on land right before low tide set in.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) was in Wellfleet Harbor on Sunday trying to get the group of dolphins back into deep water.

Authorities say while racing against low tide, crews also battled the cold and heavy winds.

It eventually took about ten people to move each dolphin from the mud into trucks to then be transported and released.

