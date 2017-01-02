FBI seeking help in Rhode Island cold case

Reporting by Kirsten Glavin

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The FBI is once again seeking help from the public with an old Rhode Island cold case.

On Monday, FBI posted a wanted poster for Adam Emory.

Emory disappeared from the ocean state in December of 1993, and was found guilty of second-degree murder after a road rage incident in 1990.

Emory was allowed to be released on bail until his formal sentencing, but then Emory's car was found on top of the Newport bridge. His wife's remains were pulled from the waters below, but his body was never found.

Raymond Bass is the victim, Jason Bass' brother. "It brought everything back to me as if it was yesterday," he said in an interview with ABC6 News, after learning of the renewed push by the FBI. "In my gut I think they're out there somewhere."

Jeffrey Pine was the state's Attorney General at the time of the trial. He believes there may be a reason behind the new push to find Emery.

"The fact that they issued a statement like that at this point, suggests to me that maybe something has come up that is worth pursuing, and they're asking for the public's help," said Pine.

Anyone with any information leading to the apprehension of Emory is encouraged to contact the FBI at: (401) 272-8310.

