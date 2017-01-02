FBI seeking help in Rhode Island cold case - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

FBI seeking help in Rhode Island cold case

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the FBI. Courtesy of the FBI.

Reporting by Kirsten Glavin

kglavin@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The FBI is once again seeking help from the public with an old Rhode Island cold case.

On Monday, FBI posted a wanted poster for Adam Emory.

Emory disappeared from the ocean state in December of 1993, and was found guilty of second-degree murder after a road rage incident in 1990.

Emory was allowed to be released on bail until his formal sentencing, but then Emory's car was found on top of the Newport bridge.  His wife's remains were pulled from the waters below, but his body was never found.

Raymond Bass is the victim, Jason Bass' brother. "It brought everything back to me as if it was yesterday," he said in an interview with ABC6 News, after learning of the renewed push by the FBI.  "In my gut I think they're out there somewhere."

Jeffrey Pine was the state's Attorney General at the time of the trial.  He believes there may be a reason behind the new push to find Emery.

"The fact that they issued a statement like that at this point, suggests to me that maybe something has come up that is worth pursuing, and they're asking for the public's help," said Pine.

Anyone with any information leading to the apprehension of Emory is encouraged to contact the FBI at: (401) 272-8310.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.