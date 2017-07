By Ken Bell

Teams from across RI competed in a girls indoor track meet at the PCTA in Providence.

Kaelan Corey of Portsmouth won the high jump, clearing 5-feet even.

Liz Sullivan of Portsmouth won the 1,000 in a time of 13:05.81.

And West Warwick claimed the 4X400 relay in a winning time of 4:23.32.