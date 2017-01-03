DeSimone named as Woonsocket City Solicitor

By: News Staff

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Former house majority leader John DeSimone has been tapped as the next solicitor for the city of Woonsocket.

The mayor of Woonsocket, Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, announced the decision Tuesday morning saying he brings decades of legal experience to the job.

“I am pleased to announce that after careful consideration, I am submitting to the City Council for approval, attorney John DeSimone as the next Solicitor for the City of Woonsocket. John brings to the position, decades of legal experience and a strong background in government service. Under his direction, our legal department will continue to be appropriately equipped to address our community's pressing legal needs,” said Mayor Baldelli-Hunt in a statement.

DeSimone ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign for the District 5 seat in November’s election. He had held that seat in Providence for 24 years.

