DeSimone named as Woonsocket City Solicitor - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

DeSimone named as Woonsocket City Solicitor

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Former house majority leader John DeSimone has been tapped as the next solicitor for the city of Woonsocket.

The mayor of Woonsocket, Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, announced the decision Tuesday morning saying he brings decades of legal experience to the job.

“I am pleased to announce that after careful consideration, I am submitting to the City Council for approval, attorney John DeSimone as the next Solicitor for the City of Woonsocket. John brings to the position, decades of legal experience and a strong background in government service. Under his direction, our legal department will continue to be appropriately equipped to address our community's pressing legal needs,” said Mayor Baldelli-Hunt in a statement. 

DeSimone ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign for the District 5 seat in November’s election. He had held that seat in Providence for 24 years.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.