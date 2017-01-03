Invenergy to purchase water from Woonsocket - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Invenergy to purchase water from Woonsocket

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt announced Tuesday that there will be a public hearing regarding the sale of city water to Invenergy.

The mayor says Invenergy has made an official offer to the city of Woonsocket to purchase water for their proposed power plant in Burrillville.

“After less than one month of closed meetings with the administration and the newly appointed council, Representatives from Invenergy have made an official offer to the City of Woonsocket to purchase water to supply the proposed Clear River Energy Center project,” said the mayor in a statement.

The Clear River Energy Center project needs the water from Woonsocket as a cooling agent.

A public hearing has been scheduled for Friday, January 6th at Woonsocket High School.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.