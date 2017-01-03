Invenergy to purchase water from Woonsocket

By: News Staff

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt announced Tuesday that there will be a public hearing regarding the sale of city water to Invenergy.

The mayor says Invenergy has made an official offer to the city of Woonsocket to purchase water for their proposed power plant in Burrillville.

“After less than one month of closed meetings with the administration and the newly appointed council, Representatives from Invenergy have made an official offer to the City of Woonsocket to purchase water to supply the proposed Clear River Energy Center project,” said the mayor in a statement.

The Clear River Energy Center project needs the water from Woonsocket as a cooling agent.

A public hearing has been scheduled for Friday, January 6th at Woonsocket High School.

