Foster Police arrested the man they say robbed a gas station Monday.

Police say 59-year-old Dwayne Courtemanche, of Glocester, used a nail gun to hold up the Star Petro on Danielson Pike.

The incident was caught on camera, showing the suspect demanding money from the clerk.

Courtemanche was arrested at the Glocester Motor Inn and appeared in court Tuesday. He was held on bail.

