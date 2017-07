By News Staff

A North Kingstown man is facing charges in Richmond for throwing a large chunk of wood at a passing vehicle.

56-year-old Michael Pelrine allegedly told the people in the car that he did it because they were driving too fast through the neighborhood.

Pelrine surrendered at the police station and is facing several charges including throwing articles at a moving vehicle and vandalism.

