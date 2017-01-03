Local group plans to join thousands across the country in protest march

By Ana Bottary

As Donald Trump is sworn in as president of the United States on January 20th, a group from Bristol County, Massachusetts hope to join thousands from across the country in a protest march.



"It started out being called the million woman march, we've become more conservative in predicting, if we get anything over 200,000 it will be

just wonderful," says Carol Doherty, one of the trip organizers.



Doherty is from Taunton, she and a small group of women started organizing a trip down to DC after Trump's election, because of language that they say is insulting to women. Since the announcement of the trip the group has grown greatly.

"The buses are 56 people capacity, so we will have 2 buses,"says Doherty.

Doherty and another member of the group Reverend Christana Wille Mcknight say there are several reasons to march.

"The goal is to be visible. For me personally to join a group of like minded people, to stand up and say we don't like what we've heard so far."



"There is a goal of solidarity, an understanding that none of us are alone that as we are standing up for what we believe is right, we are not the only ones standing up," says Reverend Wille Mcknight.

The group plans to leave here early on inauguration day to make it to D.C. in time to march.

"One thing we hear all the time is that in order for a tragedy to happen all it takes is for people to do nothing. I just though, I cant be a person who does nothing in the face of a potential tragedy," Reverend Wille Mcknight adds.

