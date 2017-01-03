Attleboro man dies in hit-and-run accident

By News Staff

news@abc6.com

ATTLEBORO, MASS. — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office told ABC6 News that 60-year-old David Nepini of Attleboro, who was hit by a car Tuesday night, has died.

Nepini was hit at the intersection of North Main and Peck Streets around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 60-year-old was first transported to Sturdy Hospital and then transferred to Rhode Island hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

The driver, 38-year-old old Neetu Kainth of Plainville, returned to the Attleboro Police Station Tuesday night and will be arraigned for leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting. More charges could be coming.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017