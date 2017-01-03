5 displaced after fire in Providence home - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

5 displaced after fire in Providence home

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

news@abc6.com

4 adults and 1 child are without a place to stay Tuesday night after fire broke out inside their Providence home.

Crews were called to N. Davis Street around 5:00 after a resident came home and saw smoke.

Fire officials say no one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

The fire began in the back bedroom, but investigators are still trying to determine how it started.

The home sustained smoke and water damage, mostly in the rear of the building.

© WLNE-TV 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.