5 displaced after fire in Providence home

4 adults and 1 child are without a place to stay Tuesday night after fire broke out inside their Providence home.

Crews were called to N. Davis Street around 5:00 after a resident came home and saw smoke.

Fire officials say no one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

The fire began in the back bedroom, but investigators are still trying to determine how it started.

The home sustained smoke and water damage, mostly in the rear of the building.

