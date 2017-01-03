Driver who live-streamed reckless ride set to face judge next week

By News Staff

The young driver who live-streamed while driving on Route 6 in November before crashing will face a judge next week.

20-year-old Onasi Olio-Rojas is being charged with reckless driving and driving after his license was revoked.

At times Olio-Rojas was going 114 miles per hour while weaving in and out of traffic, and it was all shown on his Facebook Live post.

Eventually he slammed into a garbage truck on Route 6.

He was previously arraigned from his hospital bed.

