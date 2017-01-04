Westerly school bus driver due in court - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Westerly school bus driver due in court

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

WESTERLY, R.I. — A Westerly school bus driver is accused of being under the influence while transporting members of a high school athletic team.

The Westerly Sun reports the driver, 52-year-old Shelly Way, will face a judge Wednesday.

The alleged incident took place on December 13th.

The paper reports she had a blood alcohol level of .15 nearly double the legal limit.

The track coach noticed Way was driving erratically and got all 18 students off the bus.

Way has since resigned from the position.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.