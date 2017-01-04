Westerly school bus driver due in court

By: News Staff

WESTERLY, R.I. — A Westerly school bus driver is accused of being under the influence while transporting members of a high school athletic team.

The Westerly Sun reports the driver, 52-year-old Shelly Way, will face a judge Wednesday.

The alleged incident took place on December 13th.

The paper reports she had a blood alcohol level of .15 nearly double the legal limit.

The track coach noticed Way was driving erratically and got all 18 students off the bus.

Way has since resigned from the position.

